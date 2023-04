New Delhi (AFP) April 9, 2023



India's wild tiger population - by far the largest in the world - has risen above 3,000, according to a census released Sunday, boosting efforts to conserve the endangered species. The largest of all cats, tigers once roamed throughout central, eastern and southern Asia. But in the past 100 years the tiger has lost more than 93 per cent of its historic range and now only survives in sc