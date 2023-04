Arapahoe Basin, United States (AFP) April 12, 2023



Record snowfall across much of the western United States has not only helped to alleviate drought - it has also brought a massive boon for the region's ski resorts, with many hoping to keep their lifts running deep into summer. Sitting more than 10,500 feet (3,200 meters) above sea level, Colorado's Arapahoe Basin has long been famous for its long seasons. The resort's frozen pistes were th