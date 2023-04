Geneva (AFP) April 11, 2023



A woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China, the World Health Organization reported Tuesday - the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain. H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals. It had not been detected in humans before two prior non-fatal cases emerged - both