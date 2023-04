Pasadena CA (JPL) Apr 14, 2023



The history-making rotorcraft has recently been negotiating some of the most hazardous terrain it's encountered on the Red Planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has completed its 50th flight on Mars. The first aircraft on another world reached the half-century mark on April 13, traveling over 1,057.09 feet (322.2 meters) in 145.7 seconds. The helicopter also achieved a new altitude reco