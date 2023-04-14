Juice launch broadcast replay

Video: 02:22:14



Watch a replay of the launch broadcast for ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice.



Juice was launched into space on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 13 April 2023, on an eight-year cruise to Jupiter. It will make detailed observations of gas giant Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.



The programme includes live segments from the Spaceport and ESA’s European Spacecraft Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany.



