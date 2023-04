Landi Kotal, Pakistan (AFP) April 18, 2023



At least two people were killed and eight injured in a massive pre-dawn landslide that buried dozens of trucks waiting to cross from Pakistan to Afghanistan, officials said Tuesday. The landslide struck Torkham border post, the busiest and most important transit point for trade between the two countries, as more than 120 trucks were waiting to cross. "We have recovered two bodies and hav