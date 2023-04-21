Most people feel 'psychologically close' to climate change
When spurring action against climate change, NGOs and governmental agencies frequently operate on the assumption that people are unmotivated to act because they view climate change as a problem that affects distant regions far in the future. While this concept, known as psychological distance, seems intuitive, researchers report that most people see climate change as an important and timely issue even if its impacts are not immediately noticeable.Full Article