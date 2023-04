Ouagadougou (AFP) April 27, 2023



An attack by suspected jihadists killed 33 soldiers in eastern Burkina Faso on Thursday, the army said. A contingent of troops came across "a complex, large-scale attack" in the East region which also left 12 soldiers wounded, according to an army statement. The soldiers "neutralised at least 40 terrorists before the arrival of reinforcements" during the "particularly intense fighting",