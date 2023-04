Space Coast FL (SPX) Apr 29, 2023



A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched two communication satellites, O3b mPower 3 and 4, and is now just one launch away from launching SES' next-generation broadband constellation in medium Earth orbit (MEO). Falcon 9 lifted off Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Space Launch Complex-40 (SLC-40), at 6:12 p.m. EDT (2212 GMT) on Friday. O3b is an acronym that stands for "Other 3 Billio