Space Coast FL (SPX) May 01, 2023



After severe weather and technical delays, the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite and two smaller communications satellites, Arcturus and GS-1, launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39-A (LC-39A), Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 8:26 p.m. EDT (00:26 UTC) on Thursday, April 30, 2023. The satellites will be placed in a circular orbit near a geostationary altitude of mor