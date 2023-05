Montreal (AFP) May 2, 2023



Two firefighters were missing after being swept away by floodwaters Monday near Baie-Saint-Paul in Canada's Quebec province, police said, as heavy rains swelled rivers across the region. A Quebec provincial police spokeswoman told AFP the two men were "trying to help residents who were trapped by floodwaters" when they were carried off by rushing waters from the Gouffre River just before 2:0