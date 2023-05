Zemithang, India (AFP) May 4, 2023



Freshly laid roads, bridges, upgraded military camps, and new civilian infrastructure dot the winding high Himalayan route to the Indian frontier village of Zemithang - which China renamed last month to press its claim to the area. It is in the far northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, almost all of which Beijing insists falls under its sovereignty as "South Tibet". The Asian