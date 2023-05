Ottawa (AFP) May 3, 2023



Canadian police said Wednesday they had located two bodies in Quebec Province in the area where a pair of firefighters were carried away by floodwaters earlier in the week. The two volunteer firefighters, Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, 55, were helping evacuate residents near Baie-Saint-Paul when they went missing Monday afternoon. Torrential rains following the spring thaw pr