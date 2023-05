Cologne, Germany (AFP) May 4, 2023



A new cohort of astronauts at the European Space Agency's training centre in Cologne, Germany, can expect to see time in both the pool and the classroom as they get ready to head into orbit. Trainees dive into the water to emulate the experience of working in zero gravity, as well as studying a variety of subjects from medicine to geology. The aim of the curriculum is to prepare the grou