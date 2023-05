Washington DC (UPI) May 8, 2021



U.S.-based Rocket Lab Electron successfully launched a pair of NASA storm-monitoring satellites from New Zealand on Monday. The Rocket Like A Hurricane mission with two CubeSats on board launched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday from Rocket Lab Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula on the archipelago nation's east coast. "After 36 launches, we're still not sick of this view," Rocket Lab sa