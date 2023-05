Sydney (AFP) May 8, 2023



Canberra called for a jailed Australian journalist to be released and reunited with her family on Monday, as the broadcaster marked 1,000 days in detention in China. Cheng Lei, a former anchor at Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, disappeared on August 13, 2020, and was later charged with "supplying state secrets overseas". Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed "deep concerns" a