Southern African Nations to Deploy Troops in DR Congo as Search for Missing Continues
Bushushu, Dr Congo (AFP) May 8, 2023
Families and rescuers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were searching Monday for unknown numbers of people missing four days after floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains killed at least 400. Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed the death toll provided by the administrator of Kalehe territory in South Kivu province, where villages have been destroyed and bodi