Scientists discover plastic-degrading microbes in Alps and Arctic
Published
Zurich, Switzerland (SPX) May 10, 2023
Finding, cultivating, and bioengineering organisms that can digest plastic not only aids in the removal of pollution, but is now also big business. Several microorganisms that can do this have already been found, but when their enzymes that make this possible are applied at an industrial scale, they typically only work at temperatures above 30 C. The heating required means that industrial applic