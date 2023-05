Queensferry, United Kingdom (AFP) May 11, 2023



The UK will roll out its first driverless bus network in Scotland next week with drivers on standby behind the steering wheel, ready to take control should an emergency arise. The service, which aims to carry 10,000 passengers a week over a 14-mile (22.5-kilometre) route on five single-deck buses, will be the world's first automated local bus service, its operator said. "The autonomous t