Arlula secures $2.2 million in seed funding to enable global space data access

Australian space tech startup Arlula reports it has raised AUD$2.2 million (USD$1.5 million) to expand access to Earth Observation (EO) data and imagery, allowing individuals, small businesses and large enterprises alike to harness its full potential. The funding was led by Main Sequence, Australia's deep tech investment fund founded by CSIRO, with participation from Black Nova Venture Cap