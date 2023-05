Noumea (AFP) May 19, 2023



New Caledonia lifted its tsunami warning to residents after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday in the Pacific Ocean southeast of the territory. The quake was detected at 0257 GMT around 340 kilometres (210 miles) east of Vao city in New Caledonia, a French Pacific territory, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). In New Caledonia, the police had evacuated the coast and ts