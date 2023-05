Hong Kong (AFP) May 19, 2023



A Hong Kong court on dismissed Friday a legal challenge by jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, conceding it had "no jurisdiction" over Beijing's national security apparatus in the city. Lai, founder of the now-shuttered tabloid Apple Daily, is awaiting trial for alleged "collusion with foreign forces" - an offence under a security law Beijing imposed in 2020 to quell dissent. T