NASA, Boeing provide update on Starliner flight test readiness
Kennedy Space Center FL (SPX) May 26, 2023
NASA and Boeing completed a joint Crew Flight Test checkpoint review May 25 ahead of the first flight of Starliner with astronauts to the International Space Station. During the checkpoint, mission teams reviewed open work ahead of launch planned no earlier than July 21, including emerging issues that need a path to closure prior to a decision to fuel the spacecraft in June. "We are taking