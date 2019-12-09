Global  

Chelsea FC targeting deal to sign Timo Werner – report

The Sport Review Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Chelsea FC are planning a summer move to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, according to reports in the British media. The Daily Mail is reporting that the 23-year-old forward is in Chelsea FC’s “sights” as they begin to turn their attentions to next year’s transfer windows. The Blues had their Fifa transfer ban halved […]

The post Chelsea FC targeting deal to sign Timo Werner – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
