Raptors’ VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a bruised right knee. Coach Nick Nurse said an MRI showed no structural damage. VanVleet, averaging 18 points and seven assists, left in the first half of a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. “He’s got a little swelling,” […] 👓 View full article

