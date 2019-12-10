Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Raptors’ VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a bruised right knee. Coach Nick Nurse said an MRI showed no structural damage. VanVleet, averaging 18 points and seven assists, left in the first half of a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday. “He’s got a little swelling,” […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRaptorsNews

Toronto Raptors News Raptors' Fred VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee - ESPN https://t.co/y64XVNL1CW https://t.co/4FQg8OFv0J 4 days ago

iSports16

iSports Raptors' Fred #VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee. VanVleet, averaging 18 pts and 7 assists, left in… https://t.co/Bfw8TKRHfN 5 days ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Raptors’ VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee https://t.co/QrDyMRSDqD 5 days ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Raptors' VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee https://t.co/kW2zggZSGU #nba https://t.co/sRcsLQntjD 5 days ago

texsaspost

texaspost Raptors' VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee https://t.co/RHnP4Pwu3K https://t.co/KJNCaMB4yZ 5 days ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Raptors' VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/tsaq11tVha 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.