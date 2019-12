Spy Harder: Patriots caught videotaping in Spygate sequel Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

The New England Patriots have acknowledged that a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Sunday's game The New England Patriots have acknowledged that a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Sunday's game 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Patriots Admit to Recording Cincinnati Bengals' Sideline 01:41 Patriots Admit to Recording Cincinnati Bengals' Sideline. The New England Patriots are no strangers to filming controversies. The Patriots admitted that they were filming during the game between the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The film crew was credentialed by Cleveland to shoot video... You Might Like

Tweets about this