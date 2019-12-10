Cricket-ICC Chairman Manohar will not seek third term - report

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Manojprabhakar123 RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – The first independent Chairman of International Cricket Council Shashank Manohar has told the ICC Director coll… 6 days ago News18 #NewsAlert – The first independent Chairman of International Cricket Council Shashank Manohar has told the ICC Dire… https://t.co/jmJELWMryF 6 days ago British Herald International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May nex… https://t.co/r2DKn11r3g 6 days ago Yahoo! Cricket ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar Will Not Seek Third Term: Report https://t.co/sjL5SBI0CE #ICC #ShashankManohar… https://t.co/veChui1ylt 6 days ago Express Sports ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar will not seek third term https://t.co/moxuFqyHS8 6 days ago 247CricketNews International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down wh... #cricketnews https://t.co/dHLWCO7gaY 6 days ago Online Betting Guides International Cricket Council (ICC): Chairman Shashank Manohar term is set to end in May 2020 and he does not want… https://t.co/v1lMmnXpmh 6 days ago Tribune Sports RT @cricketpakcompk: Change in ICC expected #Cricket #ICC https://t.co/1vdTcLa7J8 6 days ago