Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cricket-ICC Chairman Manohar will not seek third term - report

Reuters India Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, Indian newspaper The Hindu has reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Manojpr54879963

Manojprabhakar123 RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – The first independent Chairman of International Cricket Council Shashank Manohar has told the ICC Director coll… 6 days ago

CNNnews18

News18 #NewsAlert – The first independent Chairman of International Cricket Council Shashank Manohar has told the ICC Dire… https://t.co/jmJELWMryF 6 days ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May nex… https://t.co/r2DKn11r3g 6 days ago

YahooCricket

Yahoo! Cricket ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar Will Not Seek Third Term: Report https://t.co/sjL5SBI0CE #ICC #ShashankManohar… https://t.co/veChui1ylt 6 days ago

IExpressSports

Express Sports ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar will not seek third term https://t.co/moxuFqyHS8 6 days ago

247CricketNews

247CricketNews International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down wh... #cricketnews https://t.co/dHLWCO7gaY 6 days ago

GuidesBetting

Online Betting Guides International Cricket Council (ICC): Chairman Shashank Manohar term is set to end in May 2020 and he does not want… https://t.co/v1lMmnXpmh 6 days ago

ETribuneSports

Tribune Sports RT @cricketpakcompk: Change in ICC expected #Cricket #ICC https://t.co/1vdTcLa7J8 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.