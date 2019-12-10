Global  

Phoenix Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr. scores 24 points on 24th birthday in 125-109 win over T-Wolves

azcentral.com Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points on his 24th birthday in Monday night's 125-109 win over Minnesota at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
 
