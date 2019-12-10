Global  

No need to worry: Govt on Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Dismissing reports that the government is set to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination notes, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said there was no need to worry about it.
