49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo labels Drew Brees ‘best ever’ in Tom Brady snub

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hailed New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees but failed to reference his mentor Tom Brady

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Sport Aficionado RT @RTSportNews: 👀 Porn legend Kiara Mia claims she helped the rise of San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo! #49ers 🏈 #SuperBo… 5 hours ago Duane Swaby ‘Everything I touch turns to gold’: Porn legend Kiara Mia says she helped rise of Jimmy Garoppolo & 49ers as Super… https://t.co/vBb7Mxu0V9 10 hours ago RT Sport 👀 Porn legend Kiara Mia claims she helped the rise of San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo! #49ers 🏈… https://t.co/HC6wQdwtJE 10 hours ago Russell RT @TMZ: Porn Star Kiara Mia Reveals Secret to Landing NFL Stars Like Jimmy G https://t.co/3qeZFYrtMJ 11 hours ago Jonathan Knight ‘Everything I touch turns to gold’: Porn legend Kiara Mia says she helped rise of Jimmy Garoppolo & 49ers as Super… https://t.co/LPdovYXgQE 11 hours ago TMZ Porn Star Kiara Mia Reveals Secret to Landing NFL Stars Like Jimmy G https://t.co/3qeZFYrtMJ 13 hours ago The Tax Nerd Jimmy Garoppolo and his San Francisco 49ers are back in the game — and Kiara Mia wants people to know she had a lit… https://t.co/ueEexOjHXg 13 hours ago A. Smith ‘Everything I touch turns to gold’: Porn legend Kiara Mia says she helped rise of Jimmy Garoppolo & 49ers as Super… https://t.co/sx6GH5KP0A 14 hours ago