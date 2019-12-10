Global  

Al Sadd v Hienghene Sport: Ex-Barcelona star Xavi eyes Liverpool clash at Club World Cup

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Xavi has challenged Al Sadd to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals and set up a clash with Liverpool in Qatar. The former Barcelona midfielder was a two-time winner of the tournament as a player in 2009 and 2011 but will be in charge of Al Sadd this time around. His side play Hienghene Sport, […]

