Liverpool overcame a thorough examination from Salzburg to prevail 2-0 in Austria and book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp’s men needed to avoid defeat to be sure of continuing their European title defence – something that looked far from assured in a high-octane first half, where there were […] The post Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: Keita and Salah see Reds through in thrilling clash appeared first on Soccer News.

