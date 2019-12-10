Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: Keita and Salah see Reds through in thrilling clash
Tuesday, 10 December 2019 () Liverpool overcame a thorough examination from Salzburg to prevail 2-0 in Austria and book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp’s men needed to avoid defeat to be sure of continuing their European title defence – something that looked far from assured in a high-octane first half, where there were […]
The post Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: Keita and Salah see Reds through in thrilling clash appeared first on Soccer News.
Jurgen Klopp hailed a “professional and mature” performance after Liverpool continued their relentless march to a first title in 30 years with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Bournemouth. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 19-minute spell either...
