Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: Keita and Salah see Reds through in thrilling clash

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Liverpool overcame a thorough examination from Salzburg to prevail 2-0 in Austria and book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp’s men needed to avoid defeat to be sure of continuing their European title defence – something that looked far from assured in a high-octane first half, where there were […]

The post Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: Keita and Salah see Reds through in thrilling clash appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march

Jurgen Klopp reflects on ‘super performance’ as Liverpool continue title march 00:36

 Jurgen Klopp hailed a “professional and mature” performance after Liverpool continued their relentless march to a first title in 30 years with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Bournemouth. Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah in a devastating 19-minute spell either...

BraTumTum

Emmanuel Mintah RT @NerdboyK: RB Salzburg Vs Liverpool Another clean sheet and a must win match Keita again a masterclass. He gets a goal and Mane assist.… 4 days ago

grantdesmidt

Grant James Klopp may have described Liverpool as 4-3-3 in the week, but like today, it's Salah as the centre forward, Firmino… https://t.co/pJvuPNBxY8 4 days ago

NerdboyK

NerdboyKarim RB Salzburg Vs Liverpool Another clean sheet and a must win match Keita again a masterclass. He gets a goal and Ma… https://t.co/jpRh4xIiZZ 5 days ago

anfieldroad

Anfield Road #LFC Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool: Five talking points (Official site) https://t.co/HMa73QTB2O 5 days ago

dance_daffodil

Emily Smith#NHSLove#GTTO#JC4PM2019 RT @onesub_: 🇪🇺 Liverpool reach last 16 after Naby Keïta and Mo Salah douse Salzburg’s fire – Follow live updates as Liverpool aim to reach… 6 days ago

EbruTVKenya

Ebru TV Kenya Keita, Salah goals help Liverpool beat Salzburg to top UCL Group E https://t.co/9zG3wlOlf5 https://t.co/KVkYX1gNpf 6 days ago

nk8_perf

NK8 Performance RT @cgtnafrica: #ICYMI: Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita both scored for the second straight game as Liverp… 6 days ago

itz_Danbee

The Sardauna RT @OptaJoe: 100 - There were exactly 100 seconds between Naby Keita giving Liverpool the lead and Mo Salah doubling the score against FC R… 6 days ago

