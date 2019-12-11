Global  

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Jharkhand HC grants bail to six arrested

Hindu Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Advocate A.K. Sahani informed the court that their names were not mentioned in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Ansari
