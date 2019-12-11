Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Actors who will mark 20 years in B'wood in 2020

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
The clock is finally ticking down to 2020, and it will not just be a new year, but will also mark a new decade for some of our biggest Bollywood stars. Bollywood stars. Just like any new-comers in the industry, these stars started their journey on the big screen back in 2000 and while some have risen to super-stardom, others have had a not so successful run.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dkdeepak1223

Deepak RT @AhmedabadTimes: These five actors will complete 20 years in Bollywood in 2020 https://t.co/aBNIXm2FMe 2 days ago

mmellodramatt

Matt (Bailey's Daddy)🤴🏻🧚🏻‍♂️🌫 @camphalfblood After all those years, all the fake news about a good adapting of the story that marked my teenage y… https://t.co/Yb68mHb9Ts 6 days ago

raj_3H

✠ raj ✠ RT @HrithikCentral: #Hrithik Roshan to Kareena Kapoor: 5 actors who will mark 20 years in #Bollywood in 2020. https://t.co/O2SEN8hu5c 1 week ago

ah73815296

Aizaad Nafi RT @etimes: From @iHrithik to #KareenaKapoor: Meet the actors who will complete 20 years in Bollywood in 2020 via @etimes https://t.co/E7A… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.