Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde described Ansu Fati as a “born scorer” after the teenager made history against Inter in the Champions League. Fati, 17, became the youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history, netting a late winner in a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Tuesday. The attacker has three goals this season and Valverde praised […]



The post Ansu Fati is a ´born scorer´, says Valverde appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article