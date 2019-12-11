Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: India v West Indies

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 3rd T20I match between India and West Indies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs West Indies : Hayden Walsh on West IndiesWin Against India in the 2nd T20I | Oneindia News

India vs West Indies : Hayden Walsh on West IndiesWin Against India in the 2nd T20I | Oneindia News 01:14

 West Indies beat India in the second T20I in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on December 08 by 8 wickets. The series is all level by 1-1 each heading into the decider game. The third T20I will be played in Mumbai on December 11. While addressing the post match press conference, the leg-spinner of West...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.