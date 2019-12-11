Joe Sealey: Prospective Macclesfield Town owner will PULL OUT of buying League Two club if they are deducted points Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Macclesfield Town’s prospective buyer, businessman Joe Sealey, has told talkSPORT he will PULL OUT of his takeover deal if the in-crisis club are hit with a points deduction. The League Two side could be docked points after the Football League suspended their match against Crewe Alexandra last weekend, ruling that their players were unable to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this