Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Joe Sealey: Prospective Macclesfield Town owner will PULL OUT of buying League Two club if they are deducted points

talkSPORT Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Macclesfield Town’s prospective buyer, businessman Joe Sealey, has told talkSPORT he will PULL OUT of his takeover deal if the in-crisis club are hit with a points deduction. The League Two side could be docked points after the Football League suspended their match against Crewe Alexandra last weekend, ruling that their players were unable to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.