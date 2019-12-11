Global  

Gallardo to stay on as River Plate coach in 2020

Wednesday, 11 December 2019
Marcelo Gallardo has confirmed he will stay on as River Plate head coach in 2020. Barcelona had been linked with an approach for Gallardo but the 43-year-old signalled his intention to remain with River at a news conference on Wednesday. “At the end of the year I usually stop to see where I’m going, what […]

