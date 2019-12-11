Gallardo to stay on as River Plate coach in 2020 Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Marcelo Gallardo has confirmed he will stay on as River Plate head coach in 2020. Barcelona had been linked with an approach for Gallardo but the 43-year-old signalled his intention to remain with River at a news conference on Wednesday. “At the end of the year I usually stop to see where I’m going, what […]



