Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lazio 5/6 to beat Rennes in Thursday’s Europa League matchup

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Competition: Europa League Market: Lazio win Odds: 5/6 @ Bet 365 Knowing that they need three points if they are to secure a route to the knockout stage of this year’s Europa League, Lazio will make the trip to Group E whipping boys Rennes on Thursday evening. Starting with the hosts, while Rennes may have started to make […]

The post Lazio 5/6 to beat Rennes in Thursday’s Europa League matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.