French Open champ, No. 1 Ash Barty chosen WTA Player of Year

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Add another accolade to Ash Barty’s breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year. The Australian was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women’s professional tennis tour, following her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the […]
