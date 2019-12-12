Tiger Woods picks himself to lead US at Presidents Cup Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

*Melbourne:* Captain Tiger Woods will lead from the front when the United States begin their Presidents Cup defence after Wednesday picking himself and Justin Thomas for the opening fourball match at Royal Melbourne. The 43-year-old Woods and world number four Thomas will tee off first on Thursday against Australian Marc Leishman... 👓 View full article

