Tiger Woods picks himself to lead US at Presidents Cup

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
*Melbourne:* Captain Tiger Woods will lead from the front when the United States begin their Presidents Cup defence after Wednesday picking himself and Justin Thomas for the opening fourball match at Royal Melbourne. The 43-year-old Woods and world number four Thomas will tee off first on Thursday against Australian Marc Leishman...
News video: Woods, Thomas off to winning start

Woods, Thomas off to winning start 00:58

 Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas reflect on securing the first point of the week for Team USA during the opening fourballs at the Presidents Cup.

