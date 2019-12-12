Akane Yamaguchi stuns PV Sindhu in round one of BWF World Tour Finals

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

*Guangzhou:* PV Sindhu's poor run of form continued as the defending champion lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her campaign opener at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Wednesday. Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21 21-18 21-8 in 68 minutes to former world number one Akane Yamaguchi, who... *Guangzhou:* PV Sindhu's poor run of form continued as the defending champion lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her campaign opener at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Wednesday. Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21 21-18 21-8 in 68 minutes to former world number one Akane Yamaguchi, who 👓 View full article

