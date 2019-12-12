Global  

Akane Yamaguchi stuns PV Sindhu in round one of BWF World Tour Finals

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Akane Yamaguchi stuns PV Sindhu in round one of BWF World Tour Finals*Guangzhou:* PV Sindhu's poor run of form continued as the defending champion lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her campaign opener at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Wednesday. Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21 21-18 21-8 in 68 minutes to former world number one Akane Yamaguchi, who...
Recent related news from verified sources

BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu ends campaign with win against Bingjiao

Guangzhou [China], Dec 13 (ANI) Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday ended her BWF World Tour Finals stint with a win against He Bingjiao.
Sify Also reported by •Zee News

Defending champion PV Sindhu eyes turnaround at World Tour Finals

*Guangzhou:* Enduring a rough patch since claiming the world championship gold, ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu would be eager to turnaround her fortunes when she...
Mid-Day

