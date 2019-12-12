Akane Yamaguchi stuns PV Sindhu in round one of BWF World Tour Finals
Thursday, 12 December 2019 () *Guangzhou:* PV Sindhu's poor run of form continued as the defending champion lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her campaign opener at the year-ending BWF World Tour Final here on Wednesday. Sindhu squandered an 11-6 lead in the second game to go down 18-21 21-18 21-8 in 68 minutes to former world number one Akane Yamaguchi, who...
Beyoncé's net worth is estimated to be $400 million, making her one of the world's highest-paid celebrities. In 2019, Forbes reported that she earned $81 million, ranking her as No. 51 on the list of the richest self-made women in America. Queen Bey is also one-half of a power couple that dominates...