BBL: Renegades sign Gleeson as Shinwari, Faheem pull out

Sify Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Melbourne, Dec 12 (IANS) Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades have added uncapped English quick Richard Gleeson to their roster following the withdrawal of recent Pakistan recruits Usman Shinwari and Faheem Ashraf.
