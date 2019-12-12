BBL: Renegades sign Gleeson as Shinwari, Faheem pull out Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Melbourne, Dec 12 (IANS) Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades have added uncapped English quick Richard Gleeson to their roster following the withdrawal of recent Pakistan recruits Usman Shinwari and Faheem Ashraf. 👓 View full article

