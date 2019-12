Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed Liverpool are in talks to sign midfielder Takumi Minamino. It was reported on Monday that Jurgen Klopp’s side are keen to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield in January after being impressed by his performances in this season’s Champions League. Minamino is said to have a release clause of just […]



The post Salzburg confirm Liverpool talks for Minamino appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article