NFL Week 15 odds, picks, how to watch: Raiders win last game in Oakland, Rams beat Cowboys in Dallas
|
|
Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season
|
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
CBS Local Sports Week 15 NFL Picks 04:24
This Week Katie Johnston chats in studio with CBS DFW Sports Anchor Keith Russell to get his predictions on four games going down in the NFL this week. Katie Johnston reports.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this