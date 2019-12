Ashley Cole says he’d ‘love to see Ben Chilwell at Chelsea’ as Leicester left-back is linked with January transfer Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Ashley Cole has told talkSPORT Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell has the quality of a Chelsea player and that he ‘would love to see him’ move to Stamford Bridge. With their transfer ban lifted, the Blues are said to be keen on landing Chilwell in January as Frank Lampard searches for a solution to his left-back […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published Lampard: No transfer talk until January 02:04 Frank Lampard says he won't talk to any of his players about their future at Chelsea until the January transfer window is open. You Might Like

Tweets about this sports o'clock Ashley Cole says he’d ‘love to see Ben Chilwell at Chelsea’ as Leicester left-back is linked with January transfer… https://t.co/TZmLbV0P4i 1 week ago