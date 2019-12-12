Global  

Jason McIntyre’s Thursday Night Football Ravens vs. Jets Super 6 picks | Week 15

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Jason McIntyre’s Thursday Night Football Ravens vs. Jets Super 6 picks | Week 15Who takes flight tonight? The Jets or the Ravens? Find out my picks for Week 15 Thursday Night Football Super 6.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him

Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him 00:33

 Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21 Thursday night. Jackson ran for 86 yards, breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season. After the game, Jackson said he was unaware when he broke the record until running back Mark Ingram told...

