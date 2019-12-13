NXT UK Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey & Wolfgang vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster (4-Way Ladder Match)

2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published French and Turkish soccer supporters get into clash at Champions League match in Paris 00:49 Supporters of French team PSG and Turkish team Galatasaray get into a heated clash at the Parc de Princes during the team's Champions League match on Wednesday (December 11). French police numbers had already been greatly bolstered to accommodate Turkish fans in the capital, as close to 1,500 of...