Lamar Jackson MVP calls ramp up after Ravens star breaks 13-year QB rushing record

Daily Star Friday, 13 December 2019 ()
Lamar Jackson MVP calls ramp up after Ravens star breaks 13-year QB rushing recordLamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to the top of the AFC standings with a string of brilliant performances in the NFL. The Ravens are many people's favourites to win the Super Bowl
News video: Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him

Lamar Jackson Didn't Know He Had Broken Michael Vick's Record Until Mark Ingram Told Him 00:33

 Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets 42-21 Thursday night. Jackson ran for 86 yards, breaking Michael Vick's record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a season. After the game, Jackson said he was unaware when he broke the record until running back Mark Ingram told...

