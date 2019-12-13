Matthews, Tshiebwe get double-doubles, WVU beats Austin Peay Friday, 13 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds as West Virginia beat Austin Peay 84-53 Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 16 points and 10 rebounds as West Virginia beat Austin Peay 84-53 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this